Imran, Bushra move IHC against sentence in cipher, gifts cases

ISLAMABAD - Founder of Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Friday moved the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) challeng­ing his sentence in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi also filed a petition against his con­viction in the cipher case.

Imran moved the petitions through his counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Sal­man Safdar Advocate and others and cited the State and Chairman Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Secretary Interior as respon­dents. He adopted the stance that in the cipher case, the prosecution im­properly documented evidence in violation of the mandatory provi­sions outlined in the Criminal Pro­cedure Code 1898 and despite the repeated objections raised by the appellant, the trial court refrained from intervening.

Imran’s counsel stated that vide order dated 16.01.2024 and reiter­ated in subsequent orders passed by the Special Judge, it was clarified that the examination-in-chief of PWs will be conducted first in one stretch, and the cross examination would be, conducted at a second stage, after their examination-in-chief was con­cluded. He added that the proceed­ings were hurried through by the court in breakneck speed for rea­sons known only to the Court itself, and in five daily hearing, evidence of 25 PWs was recorded.

He mentioned that during all this time from 15.01. 2024 to 23.01.2024 and even throughout the trial, the appellant and appel­lant’s lawyers never created any hurdle in the dispensation of jus­tice and conclusion of the trial and there was, therefore no reason for the Court to later on take extreme illegal steps to remove the appel­lant lawyers from the proceedings.

Barrister Zafar argued that both, Imran Khan and his wife, were sub­jected to sham trial where the Courts were proceeding not only unfairly and with undue haste but also ignor­ing the very basic fundamental right of fair trial and due process.

He said that the evidence present­ed against them is deficient in every manner and simply fails to connect them with the alleged charges.

The appeals further pointed out that while passing their respective judgements both, the NAB Authori­ties and Special Judge, have caused grave injustice upon the aggrieved as firstly their trials in both cases were concluded in a matter of two to three weeks. Secondly, when the Islamabad High Court had directed the authorities to conduct an open trial yet public, media etc were not allowed to witness the trial freely and instead proceedings were car­ried out secretly and surreptitious­ly by also changing the court rooms without the information of the ag­grieved and their counsels.

It was further contended by Bar­rister Zafar that during the jail trials both, Imran Khan and his wife, were not allowed to produce evidence in defence as their right to cross-ex­amine the prosecution witnesses (which included amongst others the most instrumental witness, Azam Khan) was illegally and unlawful­ly closed and their lawyers were il­legally replaced with the court ap­pointed state counsels which were in fact picked up from the team of prosecution lawyers.

Therefore, he prayed that the judgements passed by the NAB au­thorities and Special Judge in jail tri­als of Toshakhana and Cypher cases be set aside, they be acquitted from charges and their sentence and con­viction may be suspended.