Islamabad police extended Red Zone to Faisal Avenue

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police on Friday extended Red Zone Ataturk Avenue to Faisal Av­enue in order to stop violation of Section 144, informed a police spokesman. Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Na­sir Khan made a request to the local administration to extend the Red Zone from Ataturk Avenue to Faisal Avenue upto Zero Point in a move to for­malise a decision which the government had already taken in the wake of the PTI pro­posed rallies and protest likely to be held today (Saturday).

Meanwhile, he informed that the police had not yet received any application from PTI seeking permis­sion for holding protest or rallies in Islamabad.

He said that since Section 144 has been imposed in federal capital; therefore, no political party is allowed for taking out rally or staging protest in Islamabad.

“We had demanded extra force in order to tackle the expected rally of PTI,” he said adding that strict action would be taken against those found involved in blocking roads or creating hurdles in movement of traffic or ordinary citizens.

He said that police have also beefed up security of Is­lamabad besides placing spe­cial pickets on all the exit and entry points of capital city.

He advised the citizens to keep their CNICs/ other doc­uments with them in order to avoid any inconvenience at police pickets.

He also advised the citi­zens including women, chil­dren and old age people to not visit F-9 Park. The citi­zens are also asked by the police to alert the law enforc­ers on ICT 15 Pukar in case of presence of any suspecious element around them