IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in south Punjab next year: secy

MULTAN - IT and science labs of as many as 500 schools in almost all districts of south Punjab would be made operational with standard modern technology from next fiscal year.

It was decided during the consulta­tive meeting presided over by Secre­tary School Education south Punjab Dr Abdullah Khokhar at Education Secretariat here on Friday. Additional Secretaries including Fatima Sherazi, Mazhar-ul-Haq, deputy secretaries Saif-ur-Rehman, Qurat-ul-Ain, Ahmed Faraz, section officers Bareeha Zainab and Shabir Ahmad participated in the meeting. The meeting decided to de­vise at least five mega projects and would be forward to the authority concerned for approval in next budget.

The secretary, School Education, said the proposed five mega projects were aimed to achieve higher stan­dard of education and increase stu­dents’ enrollment in schools.

He said science labs would be mod­ernised before making them fully op­erational in schools of the districts.

According to him, media resources coupled with information technology would polish taste of the teachers and students as well and they would get better awareness about the current global educational standard.

He said details of missing facilities in schools were also forwarded to Planning and Development Depart­ment. He said four walls of schools, clean drinking water, electricity, toilet blocks, furniture as well as play fields would be ensured to take place in the educational institutions.

Dr Abdullah Khokhar said a plat­form of ‘Continues Professional Devel­opment’ would be set-up for awarding better training for teachers in 11 dis­tricts of southern Punjab.

Moreover, a summary of building project of Subah Nu schools in 44 teh­sils of southern Punjab was also sent to Planning and Development Depart­ment, it was said.

It’s important to mention that Subah Nu schools were established in 11 districts of southern Punjab for children of labourers and industri­ous class. The projects were need of the time and it would pave the way to uplift standard of education in Southern belt of the province, con­cluded the secretary.