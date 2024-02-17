Journalists trained at science journalism event

PESHAWAR - Thirteen journalists received training on science journalism at a one-day session held at the Institute of Management Science (IMSciences) here.
The event titled ‘ST Science Journalism Fellowship’ was jointly conducted by the weekly Sunrise Today and the KP Directorate General of Science & Technology. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences at Sarhad University, Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal (TI), served as the resource person for the training. Senior journalists Muhammad Shahid and Asif Khan Turk also delivered lectures to the fellows.
Dr Taza Gul, Director of the Directorate General of Science & Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, represented the directorate and highlighted its role in promoting science and technology in the province.
During his lecture, Prof Zafar Iqbal emphasised the significant responsibility that journalists have in today’s world, urging them to not only learn science themselves but also to disseminate scientific knowledge among the public to foster a culture of science in society.
Senior journalists Muhammad Shahid and Asif Khan Turk urged the fellows to begin science journalism without delay and bridge the gap between scientists and the public to bring about positive change in the lifestyle of the commoners. They further emphasised that journalists should study science and technology to enhance their scientific literacy and transfer the same to the public.
Prof Dr Usman Ghani, Director of IMSciences, also participated in the concluding session of the fellowship, stating that science journalism is a modern and beneficial discipline. He said the journalist community should focu