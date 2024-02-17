Karachi Inter-exam: College principals demand rechecking

KARACHI - After parents of students, the principals of colleges have demanded the re­checking of copies after ir­regularities in the results of examinations administered by the Board of Interme­diate Education Karachi (BIEK) were unearthed.

The reaction came af­ter the Sindh caretaker government okayed grace marks for the students as a three-member investiga­tive committee, tasked with scrutinizing anomalies in the results exposed exten­sive irregularities.

College principals re­jected the decision of grace marks to the students and demanded rechecking so that justice could be done in the matter. It is to be noted that the committee formed by the Sindh caretaker CM in its report revealed that the results of English, Biol­ogy, Chemistry and Physics were ‘tampered’.

Eight officers of the inter­mediate board of Karachi were held responsible for the matter.

Former chairmen, Dr Saeedudin and Naseem Memon and others were held responsible for the tampering in the results of Karachi inter exams, while the Sindh government penned a letter to the an­ti-corruption department for registration of cases against the responsible.