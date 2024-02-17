KP Forest Dept involves students in plantation of 12m saplings

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has started involving students and national building departments to achieve the set target of 12 million saplings during spring season in the province.
Jan e Alam Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Orakzai Forest Division told APP on Friday that students, farmers and village developmental committees besides officials of national building departments were being involved in spring afforestation drive.
He said about five million saplings would be planted in central southern region 1 including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that 3.806 million saplings would be sown in Malakand Forest Region III Swat including Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Chitral and Dir districts where usher and mass plantation would also be carried out.
Jan e Alam said the barren lands and rugged mountains of merged tribal districts would also be utilised to achieve the set afforestation targets with cooperation of relevant departments.