KP Forest Dept involves students in plantation of 12m saplings

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest De­partment has started involving students and nation­al building departments to achieve the set target of 12 million saplings during spring season in the province.

Jan e Alam Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Orakzai Forest Division told APP on Friday that students, farmers and village developmental committees be­sides officials of national building departments were being involved in spring afforestation drive.

He said about five million saplings would be plant­ed in central southern region 1 including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that 3.806 million sap­lings would be sown in Malakand Forest Region III Swat including Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Chitral and Dir districts where usher and mass plantation would also be carried out.

Jan e Alam said the barren lands and rugged moun­tains of merged tribal districts would also be utilised to achieve the set afforestation targets with coopera­tion of relevant departments.