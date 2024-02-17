KP govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS to enhance tax collection

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to enhance tax collection and streamline the manage­ment of public resources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government successful­ly inaugurated the GIS-based Central­ized Urban Immovable Property Tax Management and Information Sys­tem (CUIPTMIS). This transformation­al step automates the property tax re­gime, ensuring transparency and a robust mechanism.

The ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hus­sain Shah, presiding over the event. The ceremony was attended by care­taker provincial ministers Ahmed Ra­sool Bangash and Engr. Ahmed Jan, Secretary Excise and Taxation Fayyaz Ali Shah, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan, and other relevant officials.

The newly launched Management and Information System (MIS), com­pleted at a total cost of Rs 95.898 mil­lion, is initially operational in two districts: Nowshera and Abbottabad. The project is poised for replication across all districts of the province in the near future.

Under the initiative, 50,938 new property units have been identified in Abbottabad and Nowshera, increasing the total number of property units in these districts to 90,938. Consequent­ly, the tax revenue demand has surged from Rs 69 million to Rs 123 million in Nowshera and from Rs. 83 million to Rs. 143 million in Abbottabad.

During the ceremony, the chief min­ister commended the Excise and Taxa­tion department for this vital project. He emphasized that the newly devel­oped system not only enhances tax col­lection and management but also facil­itates taxpayers through an integrated online system and grievance redress mechanism.

The chief minister highlighted that the addition of new property units in the valuation list will contribute to pro­vincial revenue growth. He expressed optimism that the newly established UIP Tax Management and Information System will empower citizens to pay taxes conveniently from their homes using the online tax payment facility. He urged the Excise department to contin­ue adopting technologically advanced techniques for further advancements in tax collection and public facilitation.