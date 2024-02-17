KP govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS to enhance tax collection

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to enhance tax collection and streamline the management of public resources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government successfully inaugurated the GIS-based Centralized Urban Immovable Property Tax Management and Information System (CUIPTMIS). This transformational step automates the property tax regime, ensuring transparency and a robust mechanism.
The ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, presiding over the event. The ceremony was attended by caretaker provincial ministers Ahmed Rasool Bangash and Engr. Ahmed Jan, Secretary Excise and Taxation Fayyaz Ali Shah, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan, and other relevant officials.
The newly launched Management and Information System (MIS), completed at a total cost of Rs 95.898 million, is initially operational in two districts: Nowshera and Abbottabad. The project is poised for replication across all districts of the province in the near future.
Under the initiative, 50,938 new property units have been identified in Abbottabad and Nowshera, increasing the total number of property units in these districts to 90,938. Consequently, the tax revenue demand has surged from Rs 69 million to Rs 123 million in Nowshera and from Rs. 83 million to Rs. 143 million in Abbottabad.
During the ceremony, the chief minister commended the Excise and Taxation department for this vital project. He emphasized that the newly developed system not only enhances tax collection and management but also facilitates taxpayers through an integrated online system and grievance redress mechanism.
The chief minister highlighted that the addition of new property units in the valuation list will contribute to provincial revenue growth. He expressed optimism that the newly established UIP Tax Management and Information System will empower citizens to pay taxes conveniently from their homes using the online tax payment facility. He urged the Excise department to continue adopting technologically advanced techniques for further advancements in tax collection and public facilitation.