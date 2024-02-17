KP govt to set up EZs in tribal districts

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Districts’ Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdul­lah, has given directives for the es­tablishment of economic zones in tribal districts Kurram and South Waziristan. The decision came during a meeting at the Civil Secre­tariat in Peshawar, where various authorities, including the Special Secretary Industries and Commerce, Anwar Khan, CEO of KP Econom­ic Zones Development and Manage­ment Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal, and others were present.

The meeting focused on review­ing potential sites for the economic zones and discussed the feasibility of their establishment in the new­ly merged districts. Detailed brief­ings were provided on the feasibil­ity studies prepared by consultants, showcasing the sketches, possibil­ities, and utilities of the proposed economic zones.

Considering different priorities, the meeting concluded on establish­ing two zones in two districts. It was decided that these zones should be situated where there is no industri­al estate of the Small Industries De­velopment Board (SIDB) or any eco­nomic zone of the Economic Zones Development Company. This strate­gic placement aims to maximize the benefits for the local population in these areas.