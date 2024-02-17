KP govt to set up EZs in tribal districts

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Districts’ Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, has given directives for the establishment of economic zones in tribal districts Kurram and South Waziristan. The decision came during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, where various authorities, including the Special Secretary Industries and Commerce, Anwar Khan, CEO of KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal, and others were present.
The meeting focused on reviewing potential sites for the economic zones and discussed the feasibility of their establishment in the newly merged districts. Detailed briefings were provided on the feasibility studies prepared by consultants, showcasing the sketches, possibilities, and utilities of the proposed economic zones.
Considering different priorities, the meeting concluded on establishing two zones in two districts. It was decided that these zones should be situated where there is no industrial estate of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) or any economic zone of the Economic Zones Development Company. This strategic placement aims to maximize the benefits for the local population in these areas.