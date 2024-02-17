Saturday, February 17, 2024
KP weather likely to be partly cloudy

February 17, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The weather is clear in Peshawar while in the upper districts of the province, it is likely to be very cold and partly cloudy, an official of the Meteorological Depart­ment said here Friday.

The official also pre­dicted that the forecast of rain in the upper dis­tricts of the province and snowfall on the moun­tains in the evening hours with minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 11 de­gree Celsius.

He said the chance of rising to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius the humidity ratio in the air up to 44% recorded while rains, strong winds and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa are likely to start from February 18.

PDMA has issued a new notification to all district administrations to stay alert and there is a risk of landslides due to snow­fall and rains in the up­per districts of the prov­ince. Rains and snowfall are likely to continue in­termittently till February 20, the official of the Met Office said.

