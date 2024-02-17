KPTMA terms increase in gas prices blow to textile sector

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills’ Association (KPTMA) expressed deep concern over the govern­ment’s recent decision to increase gas prices, consid­ering it a severe blow to the country’s textile sector. Kamran Shah, Chairman of KPTMA, issued a state­ment on Friday, highlighting the substantial rise in en­ergy costs and expressing grave apprehensions about the negative impact of the government’s actions.

According to Mr. Shah, the decision to raise gas prices by 14.58 percent within three months, with a staggering 150 percent increase since January 2023, has sent shockwaves through the textile industry, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that the successive increases in gas prices since Jan­uary 2023 have made the export-oriented textile in­dustry uncompetitive in the international market, leading to a loss of market share.

The chairman revealed alarming consequences, stating that half of the textile industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already ceased operations, with the remaining ones on the verge of closure. The re­cent notification of another gas price hike on Febru­ary 15, 2024, by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Author­ity (OGRA) has further exacerbated the industry’s plight, accelerating its downward spiral.

Mr. Shah underscored the government’s respon­sibility to foster industrial growth through busi­ness-friendly policies, criticizing the current trajec­tory as counterproductive. He urged for a maximum 20 percent annual increase in utility prices, warning that anything beyond this threshold would render the market untenable.

Furthermore, the chairman highlighted potential ramifications, including the risk of industrialists re­sorting to importing yarn from abroad, putting strain on the country’s foreign exchange reserves and de­preciating the Pakistani Rupee. In response, the KPT­MA strongly opposes the government’s gas price hike and urges a reconsideration of its stance, reaffirming its commitment to advocating for the interests of its members and safeguarding the future of Pakistan’s textile industry.