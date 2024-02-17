Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore Qalandars and BoP reunite again for PSL 9

Lahore Qalandars and BoP reunite again for PSL 9
Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Lahore Qalandars have officially re­newed their partnership with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) during an MoU ceremony held here at a local hotel on Friday on the eve of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) ninth edition. 

“It’s with great enthusiasm that we extend our partnership with the Bank of Punjab for another sea­son. Their solid support has been a cornerstone of our progress, and we look forward to reaching new milestones together in PSL 9,” ex­pressed Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Naeem Rana. 

Reflecting on the journey thus far, Rana highlighted the transforma­tive impact of leadership within the team, attributing much of the team’s success to captain Shaheen Shah Af­ridi and mentor Zafar Masud. “The journey has been challenging, but with Shaheen leading the team and Zafar’s mentorship, we have man­aged to secure back-to-back titles. We are now poised to further our legacy,” he added. 

Turkish army deputy general calls on Pak navy chief

The Bank of Punjab has played a pivotal role in the Qalandars’ achievements, supporting the team through its consecutive victorious seasons. Zafar Masud, President & CEO of the Bank of Punjab, shared his pride in the ongoing partner­ship. “Our collaboration with the La­hore Qalandars is a testament to our shared dedication to cricket and the cultivation of sports excellence. We are excited for the season ahead and wholeheartedly support the Lahore Qalandars,” Masud added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024