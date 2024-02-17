Saturday, February 17, 2024
Man killed overold enmity

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Essa Khel police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Sohail Khailwi (45) had an old enmity with Mu­nawar Khel and Sanwal Khel.

On the day of incident, they killed him after opening fire at him. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

100 KITES RECOVERED

City Police on Friday arrested two kite makers and recovered more than 100 kites from their possession. A police spokesperson said that the raiding team arrested— Muhammad Akhlaq and Muhammad Mushtaq and recovered more than 100 kites, chemical materials and string roles from them. Further investigation was underway.

17 SHOPKEEPERS FINEDOVER ENCROACHMENT

The Municipal Corporation imposed Rs51,000 fine on 17 shopkeepers over encroachments, here on Friday. According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood inspected various mar­kets including Block No 2, Urdu Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Gol Chowk of the city and found that 17 shopkeepers were involved in encroachment and the team imposed a fine of Rs3,000 to each vio­lator. The anti-encroachment team also issued warning notices to more than 100 traders over the encroachment.

Our Staff Reporter

