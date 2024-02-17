Mari Petroleum discovers gas in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Mari Petroleum has made gas discover­ies at four different zones of Block 28 in Balochistan with cumulative reserves of 6.42 MMSCFD.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) is pleased to announce a gas discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Maiwand X-1 St-1 exploration well, drilled in Block 28, in Kohlu Dis­trict, Balochistan Province, said a state­ment issued here Friday.

MPCL is the operator of Block 28 hav­ing 95% working interest along with OGDCL as joint venture partner with 5% carried working interest.

The said well was spudded on June 12, 2023 and successfully drilled down to 2,516 meters (measured depth) on November 12, 2023. Multiple prom­ising zones were tested during Drill Stem Tests. The testing results of se­lected zones are: Dughan & Rani Kot 4.14 MMSCFD, Pab & Mughal Kot 0.79 MMSCFD, Mughal Kot Sst 1.11 MMSCFD and Mughal Kot Lst 0.38 MMSCFD.

The discovery is of significant im­portance for future exploration as it has revealed valuable information about the existing petroleum system of the area. MPCL further plans to expe­dite exploration activities in the area to mature other prospects for drill­ing. Also, as of now MPCL has shared comingled flow of Dunghan and Ran­ikot formations however the company will undertake Production Logging Tool (PLT) survey to determine the flow contribution from each forma­tion. MPCL has performed PLT during drill stem testing of Pab and Mughal Kot formations; the survey shows that 79% of the above quoted comingled gas flow was contributed by Pab For­mation and rest from Mughal Kot.

The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) appreciated MP­CL’s efforts for drilling the first explor­atory well in a highly security sensitive area where exploration activities were at halt since the grant of exploration li­cense in 1991, said the statement.