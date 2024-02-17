May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to jail for identification parade

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent independent MPA-elect Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti to jail on 7-day judi­cial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 riots. Earlier, the police pro­duced Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal and request­ed the court to send the ac­cused to jail for identification parade. The police submitted the accused was involved in attacking Jinnah House and claimed that a video footage was also available in this re­gard. However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested the court to discharge his client from the case. The court, after hear­ing arguments of the par­ties, allowed the police’s plea and sent the accused to jail for identification parade. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, February 23. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lead­ers and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.