MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increasein gas tariff

APP
February 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The MNAs elect of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said the repeatedly increasing gas tariff and gas load shedding is badly affecting residential and commercial consumers. In a state­ment issued here on Friday the MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada deplored that all residential areas in Hyderabad suffered gas load shedding and low pressure issues daily. The MNAs pointed out that industrial consumers were also be­ing affected and the situation was resulting in redun­dancy of the workforce and a drop in industrial pro­duction. The MNAs urged the caretaker government to immediately withdraw a fresh hike in gas price.

APP

