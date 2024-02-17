Multan CTP devises traffic advisory plan for PSL

MULTAN - City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised traffic advi­sory plan regarding Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 event as parking area fixed at Fatima Jin­nah town near Multan cricket stadium in view of public convenience and for effective flow of traf­fic. Traffic and security duty have been imposed around the parking area.

The public is requested to park their vehicles in the designated parking area and cooperate with the traffic wardens on duty.

The road from SP Chowk Cantt to Kayanpur Chowk, Kayanpur Chowk to Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk, Bahawalpur Bypass to Stadium Chowk will be closed for traffic at different times. The road from Interchange Motorway to Shah Rukn-e-Alam Interchange Motorway, 19 Kasi to Babar Chowk, Multan Cricket Stadium will be closed for traffic at different times.

The road from Bridge Nahar Nau Baharwahari Road to Babar Chowk will remain closed for all kinds of traffic. All occupants of the vehicle must have an identity card and match viewing ticket. Take guidance from traffic staff for parking and entrance to stadiums. Free shuttle service has been arranged from the parking area for the con­venience of the citizens.

Avoid unnecessary travel. Use metro bus to avoid rush Chung Chi, auto rickshaw and all un­related vehicles are prohibited from entering the parking area. To be aware of the changing traffic situation, listen to Multan Police 88.6 FM Radio immediately report any suspicious thing or per­son on police helpline 15.