Naqvi unveils upgraded emergency block at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE - In a significant development, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly upgraded emergency block at the Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Notably, the Chief Minister was accompanied by young blood can­cer patients, Kaina’at and Abdul Mufti Hanaan, along with donor Sher Baz, to officiate the inaugu­ration of the enhanced OPD block.

During his visit, CM Naqvi toured various floors, engaging with doctors and faculty mem­bers who lauded the hospital’s ad­vancements, attributing them to the Chief Minister’s unwavering efforts.

Expressing admiration for the hospital’s transformation, CM Naqvi emphasised the need for all stakeholders to consider the hospital as their own abode, urg­ing them to prioritize its welfare. He stressed the significance of a sense of ownership among health­care professionals to uphold the hospital’s standards of excellence.

Furthermore, CM Naqvi re­viewed the hospital’s information management system at the recep­tion counter, where the OPD phar­macy, patient admissions, dis­charges, and medical store have been seamlessly integrated for efficient management. He com­mended the upgraded OPD block for its state-of-the-art facilities.

Acknowledging the tireless ef­forts of the health and C&W de­partments in swiftly completing the challenging task, CM Naqvi di­rected for the provision of addi­tional benches in the waiting area to ensure comfortable seating for attendants.

The event was also attended by Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, health secretary, secretary of C&W, commissioner of Lahore, and other dignitaries.

CM sets 10 days deadline for Services Hospital lab

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Services Hospi­tal to monitor the construction of a new lab and diagnostic centre at its front.

The CM set a deadline of 10 days, adding that the project should be completed with accelerated speed. The lab and diagnostic centre would help earn revenue for the hospital, the CM said and directed Principal SIMS to get it completed under his supervision.

Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, health secretary, secretary C&W, commissioner Lahore and others were also present.