No Govt can resolve national problems in current situation: Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the politics for power has always inflicted harm to the country and people.

Shahid Khaqan was talking to media after attending hearing of the PSO illegal recruitment reference in an accountability court here.

Anyone that will come to power in current circumstances could not be able to resolve national problems, he opined.

“Our peculiar election has also confused Google, which has been tired of issuing results,” former PML-N stalwart said.

“It has an easy way-out that the one, who has been winner in form 45, is the winner of election, but here form 47 has won and form 45 has lost,” Abbasi said.

“I earlier said that the election will bring chaos, which has proved, thankfully I didn’t participate in this practice,” former PM said.

“Everyone is vying for power promising to lead the sitution to betterment, one who will make more compromises will become the prime minister,” he further said.

“I don’t think, Maulana has quit the PDM,” commenting on recent views of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former prime minister said.

Former PM and other accused earlier attended hearing of a NAB reference about illegal recruitment in the PSO at an accountability court of Karachi.

The court adjourned hearing of the case until April 20 without further proceedings.