No-trust motion against Imran was a collective decision: Malik Ahmed

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said on Friday that no-confidence mo­tion against PTI founder Imran Khan was a political decision He said Gener­al (R) Bajwa had opposed the motion but Maulana rejected his proposal.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Malik Ahmed Khan said that Fazl’s statements about PTI should be written in bold letters. Nobody pres­surised political forces to file a motion of no-confidence against PTI founder Imran Khan, asserting it was collec­tive decision of all political powers.

He asked if no-trust motion was ta­bled on Bajwa’s behest, why did Fazl ask to withdraw it? When no-confi­dence motion was being presented against the founder of PTI, General (R) Bajwa had advised the PDM against tabling the motion of no-confidence. He had assured the political parties that if the movement was withdrawn, elections would be held, but Fazl did not listen to anyone. Maulana was annoyed at the delay to table no-con­fidence motion. He used to stress to speed up the process of Imran Khan’s ouster. He said that if the leadership of PDM did not end Imran khan’s govern­ment at that time, the country would have suffered terrible consequences.

Ahmed said that there was a clear thought in PML-N that no-confidence motion should not be moved and the government should be allowed to complete its term. I was in the meet­ing when it was discussed that Teh­reek-e-Insaf took a vote of confidence through electoral malpractice, adding some people wanted political insta­bility in the country.

The leader of Muslim League-N said that Fazl’s position on the events of May 9 was very strict, adding he strongly opposed the idea of holding dialogue with PTI. He further said that every political action had conse­quences, the country lost billions of rupees due to the sit-ins in 2014.

He said that the PTI leadership and workers always spoke against Fazl. They lost all these elections during the PTI period. Fazl’s party had won more seats in the first phase of local body elections at that point of time. Fazl was of the opinion that PTI had lost public support.