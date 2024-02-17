Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over 400 cops deployed for Literature Festival security

APP
February 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Security measures are being ramped up for the 15th Karachi Literature Festival, with over 400 officers and personnel slated to oversee security operations. Taking place over three days at a local hotel in the Keamari district, the Karachi Litera­ture Festival draws a significant crowd each year, including both domestic and international figures. Under the directives of SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, comprehensive security protocols have been put in place for the event. Supervising the security arrangements are key personnel including the SP of Keamari Division, the In-charge of DIB Keamari, and the SHO of Docks. The security detail com­prises more than 400 officers and personnel from the District Keamari Police, as well as the special security unit and rapid response force.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024