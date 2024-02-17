Through this letter, I would like to address a significant and con­cerning issue that the government is not giving due attention to—the problems faced by Pakistan Rail­ways. This issue has persisted for many years without adequate res­olution. Every year, numerous in­cidents occur where railway trains derail, leading to accidents. These accidents, resulting from corrup­tion and neglect, have claimed in­nocent lives, leaving family mem­bers grieving and devastated.

This problem can be prevented only if necessary actions are taken. Lives can be saved if the govern­ment acknowledges and addresses this issue promptly. Unfortunately, the recurrent train accidents have become a grim reality, and little has been done to rectify the situ­ation. It is crucial for the govern­ment to take notice of this issue and implement effective measures to prevent further tragedies.

The issue of corruption needs to be tackled, and those responsible for negligence should be held ac­countable. The government must ensure that railway accidents are eradicated. These incidents have been occurring since the forma­tion of Pakistan, impacting hun­dreds of lives. According to sourc­es, Pakistan Railways has suffered significant losses, a situation that is both sad and tragic.

The primary causes of these ac­cidents are technical faults and corruption, which, in essence, can be described as neglect. Instanc­es of trains getting derailed are far too common. Numerous examples exist of tragic accidents result­ing in loss of lives, incidents that could have been avoided.

In contrast to Western coun­tries, where trains generate mil­lions of dollars and promote tour­ism, our railway system lacks the safety that makes people feel se­cure while traveling. It is dis­heartening, and there is an urgent need for change. The current rail­way infrastructure dates back to the British colonial era, and steps should be taken to address this longstanding issue.

I implore the government to take immediate action to overhaul and modernize Pakistan Railways. This initiative is essential for en­suring the safety of passengers and boosting confidence in the country’s railway system.

DANIAL TANVIR,

Islamabad.