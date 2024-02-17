Through this letter, I would like to address a significant and concerning issue that the government is not giving due attention to—the problems faced by Pakistan Railways. This issue has persisted for many years without adequate resolution. Every year, numerous incidents occur where railway trains derail, leading to accidents. These accidents, resulting from corruption and neglect, have claimed innocent lives, leaving family members grieving and devastated.
This problem can be prevented only if necessary actions are taken. Lives can be saved if the government acknowledges and addresses this issue promptly. Unfortunately, the recurrent train accidents have become a grim reality, and little has been done to rectify the situation. It is crucial for the government to take notice of this issue and implement effective measures to prevent further tragedies.
The issue of corruption needs to be tackled, and those responsible for negligence should be held accountable. The government must ensure that railway accidents are eradicated. These incidents have been occurring since the formation of Pakistan, impacting hundreds of lives. According to sources, Pakistan Railways has suffered significant losses, a situation that is both sad and tragic.
The primary causes of these accidents are technical faults and corruption, which, in essence, can be described as neglect. Instances of trains getting derailed are far too common. Numerous examples exist of tragic accidents resulting in loss of lives, incidents that could have been avoided.
In contrast to Western countries, where trains generate millions of dollars and promote tourism, our railway system lacks the safety that makes people feel secure while traveling. It is disheartening, and there is an urgent need for change. The current railway infrastructure dates back to the British colonial era, and steps should be taken to address this longstanding issue.
I implore the government to take immediate action to overhaul and modernize Pakistan Railways. This initiative is essential for ensuring the safety of passengers and boosting confidence in the country’s railway system.
DANIAL TANVIR,
Islamabad.