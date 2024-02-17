Pakistan’s Post-Election Challenges

Following the culmination of the 2024 elections, Pakistan stands at a pivotal juncture where the im­perative for economic and political sta­bility has never been more acute. The electoral process has cul­minated in a clear directive from the populace to all po­litical factions, entrusting them with the responsibili­ty to bridge their divides and address the persistent eco­nomic and political challenges that have long beset the nation.

The conclusion of the electoral fes­tivities has ushered in an all-too-famil­iar phase of contestations and claims of electoral wrongdoing by various con­tenders and political entities. However, such grievances find their rightful place within legal adjudication frameworks, underscoring the necessity for other state apparatuses to function unimped­ed, focusing instead on formulating and executing solutions to propel Pakistan toward resolution and recovery. The dis­course must pivot from allegations to ac­tionable strategies for national rejuvena­tion. Amid this backdrop, the Pakistan’s military leadership has made the clarion call for unity and cessation of discord, di­vision, and unrest. The assertion by the Army Chief, General Asim Munir advo­cating for the commencement of an era marked by peace and prosperity through the vehicle of these elections, serves as a poignant reminder. It underscores the onus on political parties to manifest the electorate’s trust through demonstrat­ed political sagacity and collective ac­tion. Chief of Army Staff wishes that elec­tion 2024 bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for our beloved Pakistan. At the heart of the discourse lies a series of pressing economic inquiries that demand immediate attention. Ques­tions loom large regarding the magnitude of debt obligations Pakistan faces in the ensuing years, the monthly borrowing trajectory, the fiscal health of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the schedule for the fol­lowing IMF review, the impact of political instability on foreign investment, and the severity of the security landscape. These queries are not merely rhetorical but are critical in charting a course toward eco­nomic revitalization and stability.

In light of the aforementioned eco­nomic quandaries, economic specialists predict a challenging fiscal landscape for Pakistan after the recent elections. A central bank report highlights a loom­ing debt servicing predicament, with ex­ternal debt obligations amounting to $24 billion due by June 2024. Furthermore, the Institute of Peace has delineated a projection of $77.5 billion (equivalent to 40.41 trillion rupees) in external debt by 2026, predominantly domestic, marking a 24.12 percent annual increase and a monthly escalation of 1.79 percent. Econ­omists have pinpointed a budget deficit at a historic 7.6 percent, translating to an 8.2 trillion rupees’ shortfall. This deficit implies Pakistan’s need to secure an addi­tional 1.3 trillion rupees in borrowing be­yond its initial projections for June of this year. Adding to the economic strain, in­flation surged to 28.3 percent in January 2024, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signaling an imperative need for substantial external financial support.

The Ministry of Finance’s extensive report unveils that state-owned enter­prises have suffered losses of 1.395 tril­lion rupees during the fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Political unrest further exac­erbates the economic turmoil, deterring foreign investment due to the resultant instability and risk, compelling mul­tinational corporations such as Shell, Bayer, Toyota, Honda, and Indus Motors to temporarily suspend operations.

Terrorism remains a formidable chal­lenge, with 750 attacks recorded last year, culminating in 1,524 fatalities—the highest death toll since 2007. These multifaceted challenges underscore the urgency for the incoming govern­ment to prioritize political stability, giv­en that 23 million children are current­ly out of school and poverty rates stand at 40%. To navigate these turbulent wa­ters, the new administration must cham­pion initiatives that bolster sectors with significant growth potential, such as ag­riculture and information technology. Actions under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) could prove instrumental in this endeav­or. Critical tasks await the new govern­ment, including debt re-profiling efforts to manage the looming $24.9 billion (by May 2024) and $24.68 billion (Fiscal Year 25) obligations. Formulating a prag­matic budget emerges as a pivotal chal­lenge, necessitating timely negotiations with the IMF for the review program.

Moreover, the administration must implement reforms to enhance oper­ational efficiency across various sec­tors. This includes professionalizing the Privatization Commission and restruc­turing the Pakistan Stock Exchange to introduce independent boards and competitive management. These are es­sential steps towards mitigating losses, optimizing operations, and augment­ing revenue streams. Tackling infla­tion heads the agenda for the incom­ing government, marking it as a pivotal area demanding immediate attention. To fortify the nation’s security frame­work, the administration is tasked with enhancing police forces through capac­ity building, technological moderniza­tion, bolstered intelligence operations, and stringent measures against money laundering and currency smuggling.

Establishing a politically stable and co­hesive government emerges as a criti­cal need, capable of navigating Pakistan through these turbulent times in collab­oration with various political entities. A government that can unite differing fac­tions towards common goals is essential for overcoming multifaceted crises. The role of the media in this transformative phase cannot be overstated. It can pivot from focusing on political contention to championing narratives of national prog­ress and stability. The media can foster a conducive environment for constructive dialogue and action by emphasizing the urgency of moving Pakistan forward.

This moment in history is not one for political discord but a call to unity. It de­mands a collective effort to draft and implement a strategic roadmap for eco­nomic revitalization and enhancing the security landscape. Central to this en­deavor is the empowerment of law en­forcement and police forces in terms of capacity and morale. Ensuring a stable and secure environment is paramount; with it, investor confidence will be at­tainable, impeding essential investment flows. The time is now for concerted ac­tion to steer Pakistan towards a pros­perous, secure, and stable future.

Muhammad Qamber Raza

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at razaqamber20@gmail.com