Pakistan’s Post-Election Challenges

Following the culmination of the 2024 elections, Pakistan stands at a pivotal juncture where the imperative for economic and political stability has never been more acute. The electoral process has culminated in a clear directive from the populace to all political factions, entrusting them with the responsibility to bridge their divides and address the persistent economic and political challenges that have long beset the nation.
The conclusion of the electoral festivities has ushered in an all-too-familiar phase of contestations and claims of electoral wrongdoing by various contenders and political entities. However, such grievances find their rightful place within legal adjudication frameworks, underscoring the necessity for other state apparatuses to function unimpeded, focusing instead on formulating and executing solutions to propel Pakistan toward resolution and recovery. The discourse must pivot from allegations to actionable strategies for national rejuvenation. Amid this backdrop, the Pakistan’s military leadership has made the clarion call for unity and cessation of discord, division, and unrest. The assertion by the Army Chief, General Asim Munir advocating for the commencement of an era marked by peace and prosperity through the vehicle of these elections, serves as a poignant reminder. It underscores the onus on political parties to manifest the electorate’s trust through demonstrated political sagacity and collective action. Chief of Army Staff wishes that election 2024 bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for our beloved Pakistan. At the heart of the discourse lies a series of pressing economic inquiries that demand immediate attention. Questions loom large regarding the magnitude of debt obligations Pakistan faces in the ensuing years, the monthly borrowing trajectory, the fiscal health of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the schedule for the following IMF review, the impact of political instability on foreign investment, and the severity of the security landscape. These queries are not merely rhetorical but are critical in charting a course toward economic revitalization and stability.
In light of the aforementioned economic quandaries, economic specialists predict a challenging fiscal landscape for Pakistan after the recent elections. A central bank report highlights a looming debt servicing predicament, with external debt obligations amounting to $24 billion due by June 2024. Furthermore, the Institute of Peace has delineated a projection of $77.5 billion (equivalent to 40.41 trillion rupees) in external debt by 2026, predominantly domestic, marking a 24.12 percent annual increase and a monthly escalation of 1.79 percent. Economists have pinpointed a budget deficit at a historic 7.6 percent, translating to an 8.2 trillion rupees’ shortfall. This deficit implies Pakistan’s need to secure an additional 1.3 trillion rupees in borrowing beyond its initial projections for June of this year. Adding to the economic strain, inflation surged to 28.3 percent in January 2024, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signaling an imperative need for substantial external financial support.
The Ministry of Finance’s extensive report unveils that state-owned enterprises have suffered losses of 1.395 trillion rupees during the fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Political unrest further exacerbates the economic turmoil, deterring foreign investment due to the resultant instability and risk, compelling multinational corporations such as Shell, Bayer, Toyota, Honda, and Indus Motors to temporarily suspend operations.
Terrorism remains a formidable challenge, with 750 attacks recorded last year, culminating in 1,524 fatalities—the highest death toll since 2007. These multifaceted challenges underscore the urgency for the incoming government to prioritize political stability, given that 23 million children are currently out of school and poverty rates stand at 40%. To navigate these turbulent waters, the new administration must champion initiatives that bolster sectors with significant growth potential, such as agriculture and information technology. Actions under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) could prove instrumental in this endeavor. Critical tasks await the new government, including debt re-profiling efforts to manage the looming $24.9 billion (by May 2024) and $24.68 billion (Fiscal Year 25) obligations. Formulating a pragmatic budget emerges as a pivotal challenge, necessitating timely negotiations with the IMF for the review program.
Moreover, the administration must implement reforms to enhance operational efficiency across various sectors. This includes professionalizing the Privatization Commission and restructuring the Pakistan Stock Exchange to introduce independent boards and competitive management. These are essential steps towards mitigating losses, optimizing operations, and augmenting revenue streams. Tackling inflation heads the agenda for the incoming government, marking it as a pivotal area demanding immediate attention. To fortify the nation’s security framework, the administration is tasked with enhancing police forces through capacity building, technological modernization, bolstered intelligence operations, and stringent measures against money laundering and currency smuggling.
Establishing a politically stable and cohesive government emerges as a critical need, capable of navigating Pakistan through these turbulent times in collaboration with various political entities. A government that can unite differing factions towards common goals is essential for overcoming multifaceted crises. The role of the media in this transformative phase cannot be overstated. It can pivot from focusing on political contention to championing narratives of national progress and stability. The media can foster a conducive environment for constructive dialogue and action by emphasizing the urgency of moving Pakistan forward.
This moment in history is not one for political discord but a call to unity. It demands a collective effort to draft and implement a strategic roadmap for economic revitalization and enhancing the security landscape. Central to this endeavor is the empowerment of law enforcement and police forces in terms of capacity and morale. Ensuring a stable and secure environment is paramount; with it, investor confidence will be attainable, impeding essential investment flows. The time is now for concerted action to steer Pakistan towards a prosperous, secure, and stable future.
Muhammad Qamber Raza
The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at razaqamber20@gmail.com