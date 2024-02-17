Pakistan to attend special envoys meeting on Afghanistan in Doha

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to participate in the crucial meeting of the Special Envoys on Afghanistan to be held in Doha on 18-19 February convened by UN Secretary General António Guterres. Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, will lead the Pakistan delegation at the meeting, the Foreign Office announced yesterday. The meeting is convened by the UN Secretary General to discuss approaches for international engagement with Afghanistan in a more coherent and structured manner.