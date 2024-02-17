Saturday, February 17, 2024
Pakistan to attend special envoys meeting on Afghanistan in Doha

SHAFQAT ALI
February 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan is set to participate in the crucial meeting of the Special Envoys on Afghan­istan to be held in Doha on 18-19 February convened by UN Secretary General Antó­nio Guterres. Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Spe­cial Representative on Af­ghanistan, will lead the Pa­kistan delegation at the meeting, the Foreign Office announced yesterday. The meeting is convened by the UN Secretary General to dis­cuss approaches for interna­tional engagement with Af­ghanistan in a more coherent and structured manner.

