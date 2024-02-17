Saturday, February 17, 2024
PCB chief ensures spectacular PSL 9 opening ceremony preparations

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
LAHORE   -  Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed inspec­tion of the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night, ahead of the grand opening ceremony for the HBL Pakistan Super League’s ninth season (PSL 9). The stadium, bathed in a festive array of lights, mirrors the excitement and en­thusiasm of the nation, as the PSL, Pakistan’s premier cricket­ing event, gears up for its grand commencement. Fans across the country are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the start of what promises to be a series of riveting cricket matches. 

During his visit, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Nas­eer, along with other board officials, apprised Chairman Naqvi of the comprehensive arrangements laid out for the opening spectacle. Special em­phasis was placed on ensuring an exceptional experience for cricket enthusiasts attending the event, with Naqvi person­ally reviewing the facilities of­fered to fans at the venue. 

Following his inspection, Chairman Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over the prepara­tions, highlighting the meticu­lous and comprehensive plan­ning involved in organizing the ceremony. “We are committed to delivering an unforgettable opening ceremony for PSL 9. The event is not just a celebra­tion of cricket but a testament to Pakistan’s vibrant identity and its rich cricketing heritage. We aim to elevate this experi­ence, ensuring that fans are not just spectators but an integral part of the festivities,” Mohsin Naqvi added.

