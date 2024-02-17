PFF to unveil voters list for DFA elections

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has reached a crucial phase in its election process as the voters list for District Football Associa­tion (DFA) elections will be shared on PFF’s official web­site and Social Media plat­forms today (Saturday).

The announcement was made by PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, accompanied by NC member Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, dur­ing a press conference held here at the FIFA House. The release of the list of voters signifies the culmination of extensive efforts undertak­en to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. Haroon Malik em­phasized the commitment to upholding meritocracy, say­ing only clubs meeting the specified criteria have been granted the right to vote.

He said: “Approximately 6000 applications were re­ceived through the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) pro­gram, with clubs undergoing rigorous scrutiny during the district championships. The criteria included 20 players, 3 officials, club constitution adherence, submission of af­fidavits, endorsement from district sports officers, and possessing a bank account. The clubs’ commitment to following the requirements outlined in the PFF Statute shows their dedication, with no compromises allowed on the essential requirements.”

Importantly, the clubs, which did not qualify for vot­ing rights, will still retain the opportunity to participate in football events, reaffirming inclusivity within the football community. He also highlight­ed the extensive outreach ef­forts, including newspaper advertisements, informative seminars and social media posts, Pakistan Football Con­nect (PFC) and press confer­ences that were employed to ensure widespread aware­ness. On the occasion, NC member Muhammad Shahid Niaz said: “Stakeholders were kept informed through over 18,000 emails and approxi­mately 50,000 phone calls, with the guidance from an advisory committee and in­fluential figures within foot­ball circles. Mobile vans were also deployed across various cities to facilitate registration, ensuring accessibility for all interested parties.”