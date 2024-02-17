PML-N advocates joint effort for Federal Government formation: Saad Rafique

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the current political landscape, highlighting the absence of an absolute majority in the National Assembly. He stressed that the onus of forming the federal government rests collectively on all political entities represented in the parliament, rather than solely on the shoulders of PML-N.

In a notable departure from traditional party-centric approaches, Rafique proposed an alternative route to government formation. He suggested that independent members, backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should take the initiative to forge a coalition with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Rafique extended his party's willingness to support such a collaborative endeavor, expressing readiness to congratulate the resulting coalition.

Furthermore, Rafique underscored PML-N's reluctance to assume leadership in the current political climate, describing the prospect as akin to "decorating a crown of thorns."

Rafique's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations and power struggles among political factions vying for control in the National Assembly. The absence of a clear majority has fueled uncertainty and intensified discussions around coalition-building and government formation strategies.

As Pakistan navigates through this period of political flux, Rafique's call for a collaborative approach underscores the complexity of the situation and the imperative for cross-party cooperation in charting the country's governance trajectory.