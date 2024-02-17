PML-N consolidates position in Centre, Punjab

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League N’s posi­tion has further solidified in both center and Punjab with the addi­tion of one seat in the national as­sembly and six seats in the provin­cial assembly. This surge comes as several independent candidates, who emerged victorious in recent general elections held on Febru­ary 8, decided to join the ranks of the PML(N), expressing confidence in its leadership and vision for the nation here on Friday.

1The fresh entrants who opted to join PML-N team include Rashid Akbar Nawani, who won national assembly seat as an independent candidate from NA-92 constitu­ency. Additionally the six provin­cial assembly members, who won their constituencies as indepen­dent candidate include Ahmad Nawaz Nawani from PP 90 Bhak­kar, Amir InayatShahani from PP 92 and PP 93 Bhakkar, Rana Abdul Manan from PP 272 Muzaffargarh, Akbar Hayat Harajfrom PP 205 and Asghar Hayat Haraj from PP 212 Khanewal alljoined PML-N ranks announcing their allegiance to the PML(N).

PML-N’s chief organiser and Chief Minister Punjab nominee Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the newly joined independent members of the assembly. During the meeting, all the independents including Rashid Akbar Nawani, Ahmad Nawaz Nawani, AamirInayatShahani, Rana Abdul Manan, Akbar Hayat Haraj, and Asghar Hayat Haraj echoed full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. They said the ser­vices of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League (N) for Pakistan, the people and Punjab are historic. The Independent Members of As­semblybelieves that only Muslim League (N) has the capacity and vi­able agenda to get Pakistan out of its problems.

The latest entrants to PML-N clarified that they joined PML-N following the consultation with the people and supporters of their respective constituencies, adding their supporters endorsed their decision to join PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz applauded the de­cision of the independent assembly members, extending a warm wel­come to them. Maryam recalled the outstanding contributions of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif to people Paki­stan and Punjab. She emphasized on the PML-N’s commitment to national harmony and welfare, re­iterating that PML-N is determined to navigate Pakistan outdifficulties through economic stability.

Maryam also said PML-N will sacrifice it’s political interest thou­sand times for the interest of Paki­stan. Maryam pledged to develop Punjab into a beacon of develop­ment and prosperity.

She asserted the people of Pun­jab has given the mandate to PML-N and we will fulfill the responsi­bility to serve them, stressing her willingness to make personal sac­rifices for the greater good of the nation. She said Pakistan needs stability, not chaos, she added.