PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout

ISLAMABAD - President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Sanaul­lah on Friday reiterated the party’s commitment to getting the nation out of its current predicament, despite any political repercussions.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly rejected PTI’s allegations of election rigging, highlighting the ab­surdity of their selective acceptance of election results. While acknowledging the right of political parties to protest, Sanaullah cautioned against using pro­tests as a means to spread chaos and de­stabilize the country. He criticized PTI’s undemocratic approach and warned against any efforts aimed at bringing the nation to the brink of destruction.

Sanaullah acknowledged the politi­cal losses suffered by PML-N due to inflation during the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) government, particularly the rise in utility bills.

Despite inheriting inflation from PTI, he criticized PTI for playing the victim card and politicizing the issue, result­ing in political repercussions for PML-N. In response to the question of PPP’s not joining the federal cabinet, he em­phasized the critical need for a strong collation partner to steer the nation through its current challenges effec­tively. He urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to fully embrace its gov­ernmental responsibilities instead of shying away to mitigate potential po­litical losses. Sanaullah highlighted that collective efforts were indispensable for overcoming crises and propelling the country towards progress. PML-N was committed to prioritizing national interests over personal and political concerns, adding a practical approach to governance and cooperation.