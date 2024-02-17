PML-N puts forward conditions for forming govt

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday put forward conditions for the formation of government in centre.

According to sources, PML-N suggested that all the coalition parties should become part of the cabinet for two tenures of 2.5 years.

Sources said PML-N will table their conditions before Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in today’s meeting.

The senior leadership advised Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to condition the formation of government with the inclusion of all coalition parties in the cabinet.