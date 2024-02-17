Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N puts forward conditions for forming govt

PML-N puts forward conditions for forming govt
Web Desk
6:15 PM | February 17, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday put forward conditions for the formation of government in centre.

According to sources, PML-N suggested that all the coalition parties should become part of the cabinet for two tenures of 2.5 years.

Sources said PML-N will table their conditions before Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in today’s meeting.

The senior leadership advised Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to condition the formation of government with the inclusion of all coalition parties in the cabinet.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024