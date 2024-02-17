Police arrest 16 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 16 anti-social elements including murderers, drug peddlers, gamblers and kite sellers. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested Adnan Nazir wanted by the police. The accused had shot dead a young woman (in front of her mother and brother) who refused to marry him. In another attempt, police arrested an accused Najabat Khan also wanted in a murder case. In third attempt, police arrested 11 gamblers and recovered cash and cell phones from their possession.
Yet in two other attempts, police arrested three drug peddlers and a kite seller namely Daud Arshad, Naveed Ali, Alamzeb and Rasool Khan and recovered more than 3kg hashish, 30 litre liquor, 500 kites and five strings. Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Sial has awarded four years imprisonment to a drug peddle Mazhar Nawaz.