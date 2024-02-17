Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 16 anti-social elements

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -  Police have arrested 16 anti-social ele­ments including murderers, drug ped­dlers, gamblers and kite sellers. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested Ad­nan Nazir wanted by the police. The accused had shot dead a young woman (in front of her mother and brother) who refused to marry him. In another attempt, police arrested an accused Najabat Khan also wanted in a murder case. In third attempt, police arrested 11 gamblers and recovered cash and cell phones from their possession. 

Yet in two other attempts, police ar­rested three drug peddlers and a kite seller namely Daud Arshad, Naveed Ali, Alamzeb and Rasool Khan and re­covered more than 3kg hashish, 30 litre liquor, 500 kites and five strings. Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Sial has awarded four years imprisonment to a drug peddle Mazhar Nawaz.

Everyone needs to play role for country’s prosperity: PU VC

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024