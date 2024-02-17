Police arrest 16 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 16 anti-social ele­ments including murderers, drug ped­dlers, gamblers and kite sellers. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested Ad­nan Nazir wanted by the police. The accused had shot dead a young woman (in front of her mother and brother) who refused to marry him. In another attempt, police arrested an accused Najabat Khan also wanted in a murder case. In third attempt, police arrested 11 gamblers and recovered cash and cell phones from their possession.

Yet in two other attempts, police ar­rested three drug peddlers and a kite seller namely Daud Arshad, Naveed Ali, Alamzeb and Rasool Khan and re­covered more than 3kg hashish, 30 litre liquor, 500 kites and five strings. Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Sial has awarded four years imprisonment to a drug peddle Mazhar Nawaz.