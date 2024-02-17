President directs to pay Rs3.46m to heirs of two insurance policyholders

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has directed to make payments of the death insurance claims of Rs3 million and Rs4,60,000 to the legal heirs of the deceased pol­icyholders of two private insurance companies.

The President issued the direc­tives while deciding two separate rep­resentations, filed by Adamjee Life As­surance Company Limited and EFU Life Assurance Limited against the deci­sions of Wafaqi Mohtasib, asking them to pay the death insurance claims to the respective claimants, a President Secretariat press release said.

It should be mentioned here that Za­hid Nasreen’s deceased sister had ob­tained an insurance policy from Ad­amjee Life Assurance Company for the sum assured of Rs3 million against an annual premium of Rs300,000 in 2021.

After her sister died in 2022, the com­pany refused to pay the death insurance claim on the pretext that the deceased had hidden her pre-insurance ailment of acute kidney injury and chronic liv­er disease at the time of obtaining the insurance policy. On the other hand, Memoona Naeem’s husband obtained an insurance policy from EFU Life As­surance Limited for the sum assured of Rs460,000 against an annual premium of Rs23,000 in 2015.

Her husband died the same year and when she filed the death insurance claim, it was repudiated on the ground that the deceased had not disclosed his pre-insurance ailment of hypertension at the time of obtaining the policy.

Feeling aggrieved, the complainants separately approached the Wafaqi Mo­htasib to seek relief, which passed the orders in their favour and directed the respective insurance companies to honour their claims.

Later, the companies filed separate representations with the President against the decisions of the Mohtasib.

President Dr Arif Alvi after perusing the material facts of the case and hear­ing the parties, rejected both the rep­resentations. He held that the compa­nies had failed to produce any evidence establishing the pre-insurance ail­ments.

He said the onus to prove the pre-in­surance ailments rested upon the com­panies and the repudiation of death insurance claims required unimpeach­able evidence to prove the ailments and their knowledge on the part of the policyholders.

The President also referred to La­hore High Court’s decision where­in it had been held that concealment of ailments, such as diabetes and hy­pertension, could not be termed as done fraudulently as most people hav­ing such ailments, by remaining more careful in their lifetime, lived either for decades or longer than people not hav­ing such diseases.

Keeping in view the facts, President Alvi upheld the orders of the Mohtasib, directing both the companies to pay the death insurance to the heirs of the deceased policyholders.