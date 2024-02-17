PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 1,147.10 points, a negative change of 1.88 percent, closing at 59,872.96 points against 61,020.06 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 314,247,768 shares valu­ing Rs.12.243 billion were traded during the day as compared to 345,126,091 shares valuing Rs. 11.873 billion the last day. Some 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 77 of them record­ed gains and 238 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained un­changed. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 41,835,629 shares at Rs 4.10 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 25,778,097 shares at Rs 1.21 per share and Oil and Gas Develop­ment with 20,693,864 shares at Rs 107.93 per share. Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs 69.38 per share price, closing at Rs.994.38, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs 22.67 rise in its per share price to Rs 325.45. Raf­han Maize Products Com­pany Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 134.35 per share closing at Rs8,365.65, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 68.86 de­cline to close at Rs.2,198.25.