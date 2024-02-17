PTI nominee for PM slot Umar gets transit bail

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Ayub till March 16, directing him to appear before the relevant courts. Umar Ayub, who has been nominated for the position of prime minister, had gone into hiding following the unrest on May 9, along with several other PTI leaders.
With the conclusion of the February 8 general elections, many PTI leaders have begun to re-emerge. Umar Ayub’s petition was heard by PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan. A team of lawyers, including Babar Awan, Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah, Moazzam Butt, and Nauman Kakakhel, represented the petitioner. The Additional Advocate General, Danial Asad Chamkani, represented the provincial government. During the hearing, Babar Awan informed the court that Umar Ayub faced a total of 24 cases, including four in Lahore, two in Islamabad, 13 in Rawalpindi, three in Attock, and one in Gujranwala.
He assured the court that Umar Ayub, the prime ministerial nominee from PTI, intended to appear before the relevant courts. Chief Justice Khan noted that the total number of cases against Umar Ayub was 23, to which Babar Awan responded that they had submitted 24 applications and may have overlooked one filed case. He requested the court to grant transit bail to his client for eight weeks, citing the need to appear before various forums across different cities. Speaking to journalists along with his lawyer, Umar Ayub denounced the charges against him as false. He expressed his grievance at being denied attendance at his father Gohar Ayub Khan’s funeral, which occurred while he was in hiding. Umar Ayub thanked the court for granting him transit bail, enabling his attendance at the National Assembly’s inaugural session.