PTI nominee for PM slot Umar gets transit bail

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) has is­sued transit bail to Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Ayub till March 16, directing him to ap­pear before the relevant courts. Umar Ayub, who has been nominat­ed for the position of prime minister, had gone into hiding following the unrest on May 9, along with several other PTI leaders.

With the conclusion of the Febru­ary 8 general elections, many PTI leaders have begun to re-emerge. Umar Ayub’s petition was heard by PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibra­him Khan. A team of lawyers, includ­ing Babar Awan, Syed Sikandar Ha­yat Shah, Moazzam Butt, and Nauman Kakakhel, represented the petition­er. The Additional Advocate Gener­al, Danial Asad Chamkani, represent­ed the provincial government. During the hearing, Babar Awan informed the court that Umar Ayub faced a total of 24 cases, including four in Lahore, two in Islamabad, 13 in Rawalpindi, three in Attock, and one in Gujranwala.

He assured the court that Umar Ayub, the prime ministerial nom­inee from PTI, intended to appear before the relevant courts. Chief Jus­tice Khan noted that the total num­ber of cases against Umar Ayub was 23, to which Babar Awan responded that they had submitted 24 applica­tions and may have overlooked one filed case. He requested the court to grant transit bail to his client for eight weeks, citing the need to ap­pear before various forums across different cities. Speaking to jour­nalists along with his lawyer, Umar Ayub denounced the charges against him as false. He expressed his griev­ance at being denied attendance at his father Gohar Ayub Khan’s fu­neral, which occurred while he was in hiding. Umar Ayub thanked the court for granting him transit bail, enabling his attendance at the Na­tional Assembly’s inaugural session.