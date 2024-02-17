PTI to hold protests against rigging in elections today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday (today) will stage protest demonstrations against delay in announcement of results and alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls.

Different locations have been selected for holding protests. The PTI had announced taking out rallies on Feb 17 and in this connection PTI leader Hammad Azhar has shared places for holding peaceful protests on his X account.

In his protest Hammad Azhar said in central Punjab, protests will be held at 10 places including at Lahore Press Club, Masjid Chowk Kasur, Kutchery Chowk Nankana Sahab, Faiz Ahmad Faiz Park Narowal, GTS Chowk Gujrat, Press Club Hafizabad, Alrahi Hospital Chowk Noshehra Road Gujranwala, Press Club Mandi Bahauddin, Malikwal Chowk, Saddr area of Sheikhupura and Kutchery Road Sialkot.

In north Punjab, he said protests demonstrations will be staged in Rawalpindi's F-9 Park, Election Commission office Jhelum, Press Club Talagang, Chakwal, Fawara Chowk Attock, DC office Khushab, Bakkar's Zemwala tehsil Kallar Kot, Qainchi Morre of Sargodha and Rokhri Morre of Mianwali.

In south Punjab, Hammad said protest rallies will be organized in divisional headquarters for which Nagana Chowk, Multan, Farid Gate Bahwalpur and Traffic Chowk DG Khan.

The Islamabad district administration on Friday refused to grant permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) to stage protest in the city against poll riggings in February 8 elections.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged the citizens to stay away from any political gatherings.

The crackdown comes amidst heightened tensions, signaling a firm stance from the district administration against any form of protest activity, according to a handout issued on Friday.

The administration emphasized that no permits would be granted for rallies or protests, aiming to maintain peace and order in the capital.

The Islamabad police have been tasked with ensuring compliance, with instructions to take swift action against those participating in any unauthorized demonstrations.

The district administration warned that the safety of life and property of the citizens was the top priority of the government and no one would be allowed to create a law and order situation in Islamabad.