PTI withdraws from PM, Punjab CM race in sudden move

Saif says PTI-backed winners will sit in opposition in Centre, Punjab n Decision taken on Imran’s instructions n Mismanagement mars PTI’s press conference for international media n PTI-backed losers repeat victory claim n Announce protests against alleged vote-rigging.
ISLAMABAD - Only one day after nominating its candidates for the slots of Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced that the party decided to sit in the opposition in the Centre and Punjab on the instruction of party founder Imran Khan.
PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said this in his media interaction after a delegation of the party including Asad Qasier met with the leadership of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) here in Islamabad.
“We have decided to sit in the opposition despite the fact we might have formed the government in the Centre with 180 seats if … the results were not rigged,” he said, adding that Form 45 gave the evidence that PTI-backed candidates won.
He said that they have talked to QWP on a one-point agenda of holding a protest on the issue of rigging. He said that they were contacting the political parties on the advice of Khan.
A day earlier, Asad, the head of PTI’s political committee, had claimed that incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned him to engage with all those political parties protesting the election results. He had referred to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party. The party at the same time has clearly said that it would not talk with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on any power-sharing formula.
Separately, the PTI political committee led by Asad also met with the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami.
JI leader Liaquat Baloch talking to reporters after the meeting said that his party’s contact with the PTI will continue in future. “We will welcome whichever party protests against this rigged election.”
More than 80 losing candidates of PTI gathered at a local hotel in Islamabad on Friday where they held a press conference.
This was the first gathering of PTI workers in the capital after the initial arrest of their founding member Imran Khan on May 9th which led to nationwide protests that caused vandalism and mob attacks on military installments. Mr. Khan was released on May 11th after apex court intervention and was confined to his Lahore residence. He was rearrested on August 5th and has been incarcerated since.
Law enforcement agencies held massive crackdowns on PTI workers and more than 10,000 workers were arrested post-May 9th incidents. Election ticket holders and workers were not even allowed to hold public rallies for election campaigns before the February 8th General Elections and the Party Symbol “Bat” was also taken away from PTI after a Supreme Court ruling.
The whole scenario changed after voters came out in numbers for PTI and it emerged as the biggest party in Pakistan. PTI has secured more than 90 National Assembly seats, moreover, PTI claims that they are deprived of more than 80 seats which could’ve given them a simple majority to make the government in center.
Friday’s press conference which was attended by a large number of international and national journalists with the presence of more than 80 candidates is been considered an ice-breaker between the establishment and PTI. PTI showed Form 45 of more than 45 National Assembly seats which are given on each polling station after polling. According to PTI, the form 47s which are provisional results issued by the Presiding Officer that have a total count of all polling stations has been rigged.
70-year-old Rehana Dar mother of Usman Dar a staunch PTI worker lost elections to Khawaja Asif, former Federal Minister of Defense and rival party PML-N leader has accused him of rigging the elections with the help of state machinery. She called herself the daughter of Sialkot and said she had been cheated by Khawaja Asif.
Another PTI candidate and a seasoned lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that he was winning the elections with more than 100,000 lead but then he was taken out by the police from the RO office and the next morning he found out that he had lost the elections. There were candidates from Islamabad and different parts of Punjab who accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of changing the election results.
The press conference also brought in the PTI supporters and pro-PTI YouTubers in huge numbers which made it difficult for the international and national media to cover the event.
Asim Ali Rana, reporting for Voice of American (VOA) Urdu service, while talking to The Nation said, “PTI invited international journalists to cover this event but it seems more like a worker convention of PTI. There was a lack of discipline at the event. The party leaders were not even cooperating with each other on the stage like for instance, a candidate grabbed a mic from the other candidate don’t make good optics and definitely did not serve the cause.”
It was also observed that Rauf Hassan central spokesperson of PTI left the stage when Sher Afzal Marwat, recently elected MNA and social media sensation for PTI supporter appeared on stage and took the mic. Rauf Hassan eventually left the press conference and didn’t return.
“We’ve never had this kind of mismanagement at these events, today is an exception,” a PTI supporter said while talking to The Nation. Another PTI leader on condition of anonymity told The Nation that it was the first event after the unannounced ban on us and everyone wanted to be part of this event. We are looking at this event as a light after a long dark tunnel.