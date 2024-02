Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an “impartial probe” into allegations of manipulation of poll results made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

Taking notice of the claims in a statement, he directed that a “high-level committee” be constituted to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“An independent inquiry of the allegations will be held,” CM Naqvi asserted, adding that the facts will be brought forward.