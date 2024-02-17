Rawalpindi commissioner resigns over alleged election rigging

In a shocking statement, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha said “I accept responsibility for rigging election 2024.”

As political heat in the country continues to rise with several parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleging rigging in February 8 polls, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Saturday resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities.

Speaking in a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Chatta tendered his resignation, saying that he did injustice to the people of Rawalpindi Division.

He admitted that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it.

“We convert the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin,” he claimed and surrendered himself before the police.





This is a developing story.