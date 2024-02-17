Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rawalpindi commissioner resigns over alleged election rigging

Rawalpindi commissioner resigns over alleged election rigging
Web Desk
2:08 PM | February 17, 2024
National, Top Stories

 In a shocking statement, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha said “I accept responsibility for rigging election 2024.”

 As political heat in the country continues to rise with several parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleging rigging in February 8 polls, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Saturday resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities.

Speaking in a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Chatta tendered his resignation, saying that he did injustice to the people of Rawalpindi Division. 

He admitted that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it. 

“We convert the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin,” he claimed and surrendered himself before the police.

 
 

This is a developing story.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024