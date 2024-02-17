Razi Ahmed appointed as Chairman of Board of Governors for LAC

LAHORE - The Chief Minister of Punjab has announced Razi Ahmed’s appointment as the Chairman of the Board of Governors for Lahore Arts Council Alhamra.

This significant decision comes in response to the Punjab government’s com­mitment to fostering regional cultural and artistic devel­opment. The Department of Information and Culture, acting on government direc­tives, has promptly issued a notification formalizing Razi Ahmed’s appointment.

Razi Ahmed, a distin­guished figure in the literary landscape, is the Founder, Di­rector, and CEO of the Lahore Literary Festival. As the new­ly appointed Chairman of Al­hamra’s Board of Governors, he expressed his commitment to prioritizing the construc­tion and development of arts and the individuals associ­ated with this vibrant sector.

In a statement, Chairman Razi Ahmed underscored the immense cultural sig­nificance of Alhamra, label­ing it as a cornerstone of literary and cultural excel­lence. He affirmed that stra­tegic initiatives would be implemented to ensure the institution’s prosperity, em­phasizing its pivotal role in shaping the region’s artistic narrative. This appointment signals a new era for Lahore Arts Council Alhamra under the dynamic leadership of Razi Ahmed, promising a fu­ture marked by innovation, growth, and a flourishing ar­tistic community.