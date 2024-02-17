Resolute Sovereignty

In a bold statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has firmly asserted the nation’s commitment to its constitutional obligations amidst the global spotlight on its electoral process. This firm stance con­firms Pakistan’s sovereignty in managing its own democratic affairs, a principle that cannot and should not be compromised. Despite the cacophony of allegations and critiques following our recent elections, Pakistan stands tall in defending its internal processes.

The FO has made it clear that the hue and cry raised by the US, EU, and other nations about supposed electoral interference and the detainment of political activists is not an international matter of concern. These are internal matters, requiring domestic resolu­tion within Pakistan’s constitutional framework. The complexities of orchestrating elections in a country like Pakistan demand internal mechanisms to address any discrepancies, and outsiders must un­derstand and respect a nation’s autonomy in such matters.

Transparency is the foundation of democracy, and Pakistan has exem­plified this by welcoming foreign observers, including a delegation from the Commonwealth. This is not just a simple gesture; it is a testament to our unyielding commitment to the nation’s democratic principles. The Commonwealth observer group’s interim report applauding the trans­parency and inclusivity of the elections proves the nation’s attempts to stick to fair electoral practices, and any insinuation of foul play that is unfounded is disrespectful to Pakistan’s democratic ethos.

Although many are clamouring for investigations into allegations of rig­ging, Pakistan remains firm in its aim to address these issues through le­gal channels and means. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a peaceful resolution resonates with this approach, advocating for the use of established legal frameworks to get to the bottom of such issues.

While the United States keeps a vigilant eye on the situation, Pak­istan’s commitment to investigating any claims of interference or fraud within its legal system cannot be underestimated. That being said, a country’s internal affairs can only truly be understood by its citizens and government, who hold a deeper understanding of the nation’s idiosyncrasies and dynamics. As we navigate the post-elec­tion landscape, it’s imperative for all stakeholders to respect the na­tion’s sovereignty whilst supporting its efforts in ensuring a robust democratic process for its citizens.