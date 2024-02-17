Rifts surface in PTI over lead role issue

ISLAMABAD - PTI senior leadership’s internal differences on who to lead the party have come to surface virtually dividing the party into Barrister Ali Gohar and Asad Qaiser groups.
During the recent political committee meeting of PTI, exchange of sharp and hot words took place between the party’s political leadership particularly Barrister Gohar Khan and former speaker Asad Qaisar. Inside sources told this scribe that Barrister Gohar Khan asserted that he would take decisions on key matters based on the instructions of the founding chairman Imran Khan.
In response, Asad Qaisar and Aamir Dogar who were also present in the meeting, asserted that the party lawyers should focus on legal matters of the party and not on the political matters. However, Ali Gohar said he was getting instructions from Imran Khan directly from prison.
As the PTI political leadership veiled themselves in a challenging time, the party lawyers faced resistance and confrontation by party leadership on political decision making.
Barrister Gohar in the meeting maintained his position saying he received instructions from Khan Sahib (the founding chairman), and expressed uncertainty about the agenda being pursued by Asad Qaisar and Aamir Dogar. Gohar annoyed over the behaviour of Asad Qaisar and excused himself from participating in the political committee meetings in the future.
Asad Qaisar asserted that dealing with court cases is their (Ali Gohar) responsibility, emphasizing the need for lawyers to form a united front.