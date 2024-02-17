Rifts surface in PTI over lead role issue

ISLAMABAD - PTI senior leadership’s internal differences on who to lead the party have come to surface virtu­ally dividing the party into Barrister Ali Gohar and Asad Qaiser groups.

During the recent political committee meet­ing of PTI, exchange of sharp and hot words took place between the party’s political leadership par­ticularly Barrister Gohar Khan and former speak­er Asad Qaisar. Inside sources told this scribe that Barrister Gohar Khan asserted that he would take decisions on key matters based on the instruc­tions of the founding chairman Imran Khan.

In response, Asad Qaisar and Aamir Dogar who were also present in the meeting, asserted that the party lawyers should focus on legal matters of the party and not on the political matters. Howev­er, Ali Gohar said he was getting instructions from Imran Khan directly from prison.

As the PTI political leadership veiled themselves in a challenging time, the party lawyers faced re­sistance and confrontation by party leadership on political decision making.

Barrister Gohar in the meeting maintained his position saying he received instructions from Khan Sahib (the founding chairman), and ex­pressed uncertainty about the agenda being pur­sued by Asad Qaisar and Aamir Dogar. Gohar an­noyed over the behaviour of Asad Qaisar and excused himself from participating in the political committee meetings in the future.

Asad Qaisar asserted that dealing with court cas­es is their (Ali Gohar) responsibility, emphasizing the need for lawyers to form a united front.