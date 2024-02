MULTAN - A pedestrian was killed as an overspeeding motorcycle hit him near Bukhari Street Chungi No 23 here on Fri­day. According to Rescue officials, an unknown mo­torcyclist who was a drug addict crushed a pedestrian near Bukhari Street. As a result, pedestrians died on the spot while motorcyclists also sustained injuries. Res­cue 1122 shifted the injured to a nearby hospital while the body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in the pres­ence of police.