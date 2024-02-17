Robbers snatch motorbike from citizen in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - The three armed robbers snatched a motor­bike from citizen at gun­point at Basti Sial in limits of Sadr Alipur police station. According to police, a lo­cal man named Bashir was moving on his motorcycle CG-125. In the meantime some three muggers rid­ing CD 70 approached him from behind. One of the rob­bers pulled out a pistol and threatened the man. The rest of the two muggers hit him with butts of rifles and pushed him to throw in the nearby canal before taking away the bike. Upon hue and cry, locals of the sur­rounding places gathered in the area. They called up the police. The muggers, how­ever, fled the scene by tak­ing benefit of the darkness of the night, it was said. The case was registered and the police started investigation.