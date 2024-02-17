SC fixes plea against polls results for hearing

ISLAMABAD - The petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking to declare February 8 elec­tions null and void has been fixed for hearing.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the case on Febru­ary 19. Justice Muham­mad Ali Mazhar and Jus­tice Musarrat Hilali are members of the bench. The petitioner, Ali Kha, has made the Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal govern­ment respondents.

The petitioner also submitted that the for­mation of a new govern­ment be halted and fresh elections be held under the supervision of judi­ciary within 30 days.

The petitioner re­quested the apex court to order investigation into the allegations of rigging in the elections and a strict action against the elements involved. It is to be mentioned here that various political par­ities particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ja­maat-e-Islami, and Jami­at Ulema-e-Islam are on protest across the coun­try against the alleged rigging in the general elections.