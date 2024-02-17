SC fixes plea against polls results for hearing

ISLAMABAD - The petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking to declare February 8 elections null and void has been fixed for hearing.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the case on February 19. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali are members of the bench. The petitioner, Ali Kha, has made the Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal government respondents.
The petitioner also submitted that the formation of a new government be halted and fresh elections be held under the supervision of judiciary within 30 days.
The petitioner requested the apex court to order investigation into the allegations of rigging in the elections and a strict action against the elements involved. It is to be mentioned here that various political parities particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam are on protest across the country against the alleged rigging in the general elections.