Saturday, February 17, 2024
SC to hear ZA Bhutto reference on Feb 20

Agencies
February 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court of Paki­stan will take up Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s reference for hear­ing on February 20. The registrar’s office of the top court issued the cause list. A nine-member larger bench would hear the presidential reference on the said date. It may be mentioned here that, in the last hearing, the top court sought written arguments from the amicus curiae. The reference was moved by former President Asif Ali Zardari during the regime of PPP seeking the court to re-visit the death penalty of ex-prime minis­ter Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

