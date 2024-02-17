SCCI chief urges govt to review raise in gas price

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq expressed serious concern over the recent sharp in­crease in gas prices by the interim government. Ishaq believes this surge is part of an organized strat­egy that could lead the country’s economy to collapse, resulting in the closure of industries and busi­nesses. In a statement, he empha­sized that this unprecedented hike would adversely impact various sectors, including industry, com­merce, trade, and overall industri­al growth. According to Ishaq, the decision to raise gas prices is un­just to both the economy and the less privileged.

Additionally, Ishaq voiced his dismay over further increases in fuel prices. He highlighted that gas, electricity, and fuel are essen­tial raw materials for industries, and frequent price hikes would raise the cost of industrial prod­ucts, contributing to a broader increase in prices. He expressed concern about the negative im­pact on the economy and the gen­eral population.

The SCCI president called for an immediate review of the in­terim government’s policies, em­phasizing the challenges and dif­ficulties faced by the business community.

Ishaq pointed out that the fort­nightly increase in fuel prices and the gradual rise in gas tariffs are worsening economic conditions for the public. He predicted that transportation charges would in­crease due to rising fuel prices, af­fecting the prices of essential food items and exacerbating inflation. Furthermore, the SCCI chief ex­pressed worry about low gas pres­sure in industries and urged the government to reduce electrici­ty, gas, and fuel prices to promote economic stability and support business, trade, and industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.