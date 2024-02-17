SCCI chief urges govt to review raise in gas price

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq expressed serious concern over the recent sharp increase in gas prices by the interim government. Ishaq believes this surge is part of an organized strategy that could lead the country’s economy to collapse, resulting in the closure of industries and businesses. In a statement, he emphasized that this unprecedented hike would adversely impact various sectors, including industry, commerce, trade, and overall industrial growth. According to Ishaq, the decision to raise gas prices is unjust to both the economy and the less privileged.
Additionally, Ishaq voiced his dismay over further increases in fuel prices. He highlighted that gas, electricity, and fuel are essential raw materials for industries, and frequent price hikes would raise the cost of industrial products, contributing to a broader increase in prices. He expressed concern about the negative impact on the economy and the general population.
The SCCI president called for an immediate review of the interim government’s policies, emphasizing the challenges and difficulties faced by the business community.
Ishaq pointed out that the fortnightly increase in fuel prices and the gradual rise in gas tariffs are worsening economic conditions for the public. He predicted that transportation charges would increase due to rising fuel prices, affecting the prices of essential food items and exacerbating inflation. Furthermore, the SCCI chief expressed worry about low gas pressure in industries and urged the government to reduce electricity, gas, and fuel prices to promote economic stability and support business, trade, and industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.