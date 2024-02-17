SCCI concerned over hike in gas price for industry

SIALKOT - President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik has ex­pressed concern over the recent increase in gas prices for industry, saying that such a huge increase will not only destroy the industrial system but also decrease the competitiveness of Pakistani exporters in the international markets.

The increase in gas prices by 234% in just one year will undoubtedly cause seri­ous damage to the export industry, which will add to the challenges the economy is already facing. Any move that increases the cost of doing business should be avoided, he said, adding that neighboring countries like India, Vietnam and Bangladesh supplied gas and electricity to their industries at sig­nificantly lower rates. He urged the govern­ment to maintain the competitiveness of Pakistan’s export sector in the regional and international markets and to prioritize the interests of the export sector, create a favor­able environment for trade and investment, and establish regionally competitive energy tariffs. The president of SCCI also rejected the proposed increase in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) charges on Pakistan’s export sectors in general and Sialkot in particular.

Group leader Pakistan Surgical Associ­ates Jahangir Bajwa said that KPT tariff will increase production cost from Rs.50 per ton to Rs.480 per ton for steel coils, wire rods and round bars, surgical instruments sec­tor for efficient and effective movement of goods through Karachi port for international trade. The government should reconsider these proposed increases and instead fo­cus on measures to reduce the cost of doing business and increase the competitiveness of Sialkot’s export sector. Former President Ta­hir Majeed Kapur, Group Chairman Pakistan Cargo Mohammad Yousuf, and Chairman Dry Port Sialkot Abdul Waheed have also de­manded the return of increase in gas prices.