Seed processing industry negligible in country

FAISALABAD - Agri­cultural experts believe that the seed processing industry in the country is negligible, which is a matter of grave concern and the government should take imme­diate steps for promotion of the seed industry to enhance seed productivity and attain food se­curity. They were addressing a session on “Seed processing, challenges and opportunities in quality seed production”, ar­ranged by the PSDP Seed Project team at the University of Agricul­ture Faisalabad (UAF). Engineer Shabi Hassan, provincial project manager Punjab Seed Corpora­tion, and Dr Aslam Yousuf, Seed Technology Consultant, were the speakers and Scientific Director PSDP Seed Project Dr Irfan Afzal from the UAF also spoke. Engi­neer Shabi Hassan said that out of 1,700 seed companies in the county, only few have the seed processing facility. He said that the seed processing ensures the quality in the stock of the seed given for processing. He elabo­rated basic principles and com­ponents of seed processing and highlighted recent technologies for pre cleaning, fine clean­ing, grading and value addition of seeds. He briefed about the functioning of the state of the art machines with the audience. Dr Aslam Yousuf said that seed processing did not improve the seed quality. It only takes low quality seed out of the bulk. He said that processing could add the seed’s physical purity, size uniformity, vigour uniformity, storage life, and seed treatment. Dr Irfan Afzal called for tangible steps to flourish the seed pro­cessing units.