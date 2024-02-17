Senegal plunges further into unknown after vote delay overturned

DAKAR - Senegal plunged further into the unknown on Friday after the top con­stitutional body over­turned President Macky Sall’s contentious deci­sion to postpone this month’s presidential election. It is yet to be seen how and when the vote will now take place, with Sall so far offering no comment on the his­toric ruling by the Con­stitutional Council.

His staff told the me­dia they had “taken note” of the decision, without questioning the verdict, which cannot be appealed. Sall’s last-minute move to post­pone the February 25 poll triggered Senegal’s worst crisis in decades, sparking widespread outcry and prompting deadly protests in what is often seen as a bastion of stability in coup-hit West Africa. Parliament later approved the de­lay until December 15, but only after security forces entered the build­ing and removed some opposition lawmakers who opposed the bill.

The vote paved the way for Sall -- whose sec­ond term is due to expire in April -- to remain in office until a successor was installed, probably not before 2025. Three people have been killed during demonstrations against the delay, with security forces repress­ing attempts to mobil­ise. Opposition and civil society groups called for fresh protests on Friday and Saturday. The Con­stitutional Council’s de­cision late Thursday to overturn the vote delay was praised by opposi­tion figures. They had decried Sall’s move as a “constitutional coup”, saying his party feared defeat at the ballot box for its candidate Prime Minister Amadou Ba. The Constitutional Council said it was “impossible to organise the presidential election on the initially scheduled date” but in­vited “the competent au­thorities to hold it as soon as possible”. The consti­tutional body also reiter­ated the fixed nature of the five-year presidential term. Sall’s term in office officially expires on April 2 and the head of state has repeatedly said he will not stand for a third term.

‘HISTORIC’

The Constitutional Council in January ap­proved 20 candidates to run in the presidential election. It now remains to be seen whether the same list of candidates will be put forward again, and when the vote would take place -- it is widely understood it cannot be held on Febru­ary 25. Babacar Gueye, a constitutional expert and coordinator of a civil society collective which opposed the vote delay, described the Council’s decision as “historic”.

“The Council did not set a deadline, it simply said ‘as soon as pos­sible’. This means both quickly and under the right conditions,” said Gueye, one of the or­ganisers of the Aar Sunu Election (Let’s protect our election) collective.

Senegal has faced growing calls from ma­jor international part­ners to organise the vote as soon as possible.

If it does not take place before the end of Sall’s current man­date, the president of the National Assembly, who will act as interim president, has 90 days to organise the election, Gueye said. Sall, who has been in power since 2012, said he called off the vote over disputes about the disqualifica­tion of potential can­didates and concern about a return to unrest seen in 2021 and 2023.