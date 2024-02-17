Sesame exports surge to $407m in 2023, making Pakistan 5th major exporter

Pakistan has seen a remarkable surge in sesame exports, reaching an unprecedented $407 million in 2023.

Despite a history of neglect, recent years have witnessed a significant transformation in sesame production. Beginning at a modest $89.320 million in 2020, the country's sesame exports experienced an exponential surge, reaching an impressive $407 million in 2023. This remarkable growth propelled Pakistan to the 5th position among leading sesame-exporting nations, with China absorbing over 80% of the exports.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research celebrates this notable achievement in Pakistan's agricultural sector, attributing the success to the National Oilseeds Enhancement Programme (NOEP), a collaborative initiative between the ministry and the provincial governments.

“The collaborative efforts between the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and provincial agriculture departments have played a pivotal role in transforming sesame from a historically neglected crop to a key driver of economic growth. The data underscores the significance of this surge, not only in terms of export revenue but also as a catalyst for broader economic and agricultural development,” said Nazakat Nawaz, a principle scientific officer at National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC).

“The surge in sesame exports is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of Pakistan's agricultural community.” Historically, he said sesame was confined to marginal lands, but the concerted efforts under the NOEP have expanded cultivation areas significantly, with a remarkable 187% increase from 2019 to 2024. “This expansion not only boosts export volumes but also enhances the livelihoods of farmers across the country.”

He said Punjab's dominance in contributing 95% of sesame production was noteworthy, showcasing the effectiveness of targeted interventions and agricultural strategies. “However, it's equally important to recognise the untapped potential in Balochistan, where favourable climatic conditions present an opportunity for further expansion. Balochistan's higher average yields signify a region with the capacity to contribute even more substantially to Pakistan's sesame exports.”

“To fully harness the impact of this surge, strategic measures must be implemented,” he underscored. Firstly, he added there is a need for sustained investment in research and development. “By adopting advanced agricultural practices and technology, we can optimise sesame cultivation, further increasing yields and quality. This not only enhances export competitiveness but also ensures sustainable farming practices,” he said.

“Furthermore, diversifying export destinations is key to mitigating risks associated with dependency on a single market. Exploring and tapping into emerging markets could provide a buffer against economic uncertainties. This diversification strategy would not only strengthen our position in the global market but also open up new avenues for growth,” Nawaz stressed.