Seven terrorists held in operations across Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday arrested seven terrorists in operations held across Punjab.

As per details, the operations were carried out in major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and others.

The CTD spokesperson said that a high-profile terrorist of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) identified as Muawiya was also arrested in the operation in Bahawalpur.

The spokesperson said that explosives, IED bombs, bullet, weapons and other material were recovered from the terrorists who were arrested in the operations.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Okara.

As per details, an intelligence-based operation was conducted on Benazir Road in Okara and arrested two terrorists.

The CTD officials stated that weapons, explosives, detonators and batteries from the possession of arrested terrorists.

The terrorists associated with a banned organization were identified as Abdurrehman from Taxila and Talha from Faisalabad.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson in a statement claimed that the accused, identified as Zahid, brought a large number of weapons to Karachi.